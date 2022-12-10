Jack Sinclair Sells 85,953 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sprouts Farmers Market

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

