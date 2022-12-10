James Crawford Purchases 20,000 Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) insider James Crawford bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £19,600 ($23,899.52).
Naked Wines Price Performance
Naked Wines stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.44. Naked Wines plc has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 683 ($8.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £78.81 million and a P/E ratio of 10,650.00.
Naked Wines Company Profile
