James Crawford Purchases 20,000 Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Stock

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2022

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINEGet Rating) insider James Crawford bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £19,600 ($23,899.52).

Naked Wines Price Performance

Naked Wines stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.44. Naked Wines plc has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 683 ($8.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £78.81 million and a P/E ratio of 10,650.00.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

Featured Articles

