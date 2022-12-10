Jefferies Financial Group Boosts CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Price Target to €77.00

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from €75.00 ($78.95) to €77.00 ($81.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a reduce rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from €52.00 ($54.74) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CEVMF opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $78.75.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

