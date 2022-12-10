Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on RXO, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RXO)

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RXO in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RXO’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RXO’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RXO in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

RXO Stock Performance

About RXO

Shares of RXO stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. RXO has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

