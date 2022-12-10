John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,881 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 5.73% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $47,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 287.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $81.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $92.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

