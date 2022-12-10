John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,881 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 5.73% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $47,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 40.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 65.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth $433,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $92.10.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

