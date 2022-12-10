Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,953,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.