Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session's volume of 28,873 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 18.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

The stock has a market cap of $691.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 232.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 9.5% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 18.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

