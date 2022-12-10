Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 28,873 shares.The stock last traded at $56.60 and had previously closed at $56.65.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 30.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 232.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 9.5% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 18.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
