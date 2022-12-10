Jonathon David Kosoff Sells 12,500 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tilly’s Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLYS shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

