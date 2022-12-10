JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Price Target to €28.00

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.00 ($27.37) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €24.00 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($31.58) to €29.60 ($31.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.32.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial Price Performance

Ferrovial stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.