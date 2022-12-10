JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($56.84) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($60.42) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BAS opened at €47.72 ($50.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.90 ($39.89) and a 52 week high of €69.15 ($72.79).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

