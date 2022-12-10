JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target to SEK 110

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SVNLY. Baader Bank raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.20.

SVNLY stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

