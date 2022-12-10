Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) versus Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Financial Contrast

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kalera Public and Green Thumb Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million 3.00 $75.44 million $0.36 31.52

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Kalera Public.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

38.2% of Kalera Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Kalera Public shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kalera Public and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kalera Public N/A -37.39% -11.52% Green Thumb Industries 8.59% 5.16% 3.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kalera Public and Green Thumb Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00

Kalera Public presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,581.82%. Green Thumb Industries has a consensus target price of $30.90, suggesting a potential upside of 172.36%. Given Kalera Public’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than Green Thumb Industries.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Kalera Public on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kalera Public

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

