Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group Price Performance

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

