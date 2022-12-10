Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $204,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in eBay by 13.4% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 8,351 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of eBay by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,077 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $235,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $411,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.5 %

EBAY stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.64.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Cowen dropped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

