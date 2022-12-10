Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $144,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands Trading Down 1.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

