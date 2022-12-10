Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.90. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 621.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

