Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,621 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,898.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.22. Halliburton has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $43.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

