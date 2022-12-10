Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $525,083,000 after buying an additional 61,068,468 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $451,663,000 after buying an additional 17,569,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,928,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,657,000 after buying an additional 729,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,536,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,160,000 after buying an additional 3,931,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,565,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,284 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

KGC stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

