Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 643.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,374,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,351 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,481 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 175,105 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,306,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 113,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

IQI stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

