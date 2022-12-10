KeyCorp Trims Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Target Price to $240.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $314.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.47.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ESS opened at $214.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $205.76 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.