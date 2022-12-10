KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160,058 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $66,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after purchasing an additional 517,870 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,476,000 after purchasing an additional 282,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $393.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.97. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

