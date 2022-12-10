Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives $20.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.10.
Several brokerages have recently commented on KN. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.
In other news, Director Daniel J. Crowley acquired 2,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $276,815.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Knowles stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.49. Knowles has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).
