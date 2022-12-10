Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives $20.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KN. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Crowley acquired 2,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $276,815.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

Knowles Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Knowles by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,028,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,654 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth $318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,475,000 after acquiring an additional 42,697 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.49. Knowles has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Stories

