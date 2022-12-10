Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $450.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $414.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

