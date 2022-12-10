Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $91,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,416.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $90,310.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $91,599.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,416.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,029 shares of company stock worth $876,926 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 283,760 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in Lantronix by 146.3% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 656,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 390,017 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lantronix during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Lantronix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 346,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

