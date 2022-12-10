Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Shares Down 2.6%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. 2,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 14,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.81 million and a P/E ratio of 12.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.78.

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Planalto copper project, in which the company has an option to acquire 100% interest located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

