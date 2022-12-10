Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. The stock traded as high as $49.59 and last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 86459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.13.

LVS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

