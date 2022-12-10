Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Up 4%

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 44,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Latin Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.10 million and a PE ratio of -14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

