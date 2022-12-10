Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $41,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $76.40.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

