Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,539 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. William Blair raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.09. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

