Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barrington Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of LQDT opened at $12.80 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $455.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $104,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,418,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,525,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $104,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,418,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,525,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 17,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $320,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,354,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,372,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,708 shares of company stock worth $1,002,744 over the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 63,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 153.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 39.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

