Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys Shares of 10,300 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,827,000 after purchasing an additional 472,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 11.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 192,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Olin to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.09.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

