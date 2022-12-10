Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $275,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Welltower were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower Announces Dividend

NYSE:WELL opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

