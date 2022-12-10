Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $421,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Paychex were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

Paychex Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

