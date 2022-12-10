Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Centene were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centene by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Centene by 124.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after buying an additional 1,347,764 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,793,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Down 0.3 %

CNC opened at $86.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.