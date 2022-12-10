Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 594 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,977 shares of company stock valued at $61,391,466 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW opened at $158.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of -322.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

