Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New $454,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

