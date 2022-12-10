Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 807,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 849.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 421.1% during the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.60.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $227.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.73 and its 200-day moving average is $197.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

