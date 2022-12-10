Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 500 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 364.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 406,720 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $380.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $669.86.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

