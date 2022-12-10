Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 900 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 33.8% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 80.9% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 438.2% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $247.60 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

