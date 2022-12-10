Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,426,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after buying an additional 4,878,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,905,000 after buying an additional 1,948,414 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

