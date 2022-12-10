Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $314.41 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $320.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.87. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

