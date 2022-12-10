Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 14.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

