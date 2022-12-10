Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $387.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $387.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $414.96.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $326.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $421.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.89.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

