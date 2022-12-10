Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at UBS Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $395.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $414.96.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of LULU opened at $326.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $421.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

