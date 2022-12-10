LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €800.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €800.00 ($842.11) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MC. UBS Group set a €749.00 ($788.42) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($778.95) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($853.68) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($789.47) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($747.37) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 0.2 %

MC opened at €720.30 ($758.21) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €665.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €638.86. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($205.74) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($274.26).

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.