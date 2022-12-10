LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,547 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $47,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,314,000 after acquiring an additional 52,041 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.76.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

