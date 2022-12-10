LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,547 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $47,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

LYB stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.