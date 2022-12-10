Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Maiden has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $182.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.

Get Maiden alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Maiden in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Maiden by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.