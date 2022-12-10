Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 287.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 287.67 ($3.51).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.41) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Man Group Trading Up 5.3 %

LON:EMG opened at GBX 215.20 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 277 ($3.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 237.85.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

